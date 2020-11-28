Arno F. Will, age 85 of Bradshaw, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at Henderson. He was born on July 23, 1935 to William F. and Grace Donaldson Will at Oconee. Arno graduated from Monroe High School and then served his country as a member of the United States Navy. Arno was united in marriage to Carol Crumley on Oct. 12, 1956.
Arno was retired from the Bradshaw Farmer's Co-op. He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, and golfing. He also enjoyed bowling and watching the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Braves.
He is survived by his daughter, Grace (Tim) Kula of Shelby; sons, Kent (Bonnie) Will and Rodney Will both of Bradshaw; grandchildren: Christina (Tyler) Kersting of Lincoln, Theresa (Cory) Boesch of Columbus, Joshua (Cate) Kula of Shelby, Nicholas Kula of Columbus, Kent (Mandy) Will of Panama City Beach, Fla., Candi Parker of Panama City Beach, Fla., Ryan Will of York and Tyler (Marina) Will of Virginia Beach, Va.; eight great- grandchildren and his dog Sadie. He is also survived by two sisters, Ardith Pearson of Ankany, Iowa and Helen Chohon of Columbus; sister-in-law, Jean Will of Columbus and special friend, Mona Woods of York.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers, Bill and Loren and sisters, Minerva Christensen, Gladys Lloyd and Darlene Bachman.
Private family services will be held for Arno at a later date. Cremation. No visitation. Memorial may be given to the family for later designation.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
Published by York News-Times from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.