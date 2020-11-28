Richard "Dick" Larry Heule Sr., age 78 of York, died Monday, Nov.16, 2020 at York. He was born July 27, 1942 at Fullerton to Hubert and Louise (Parvin) Heule. Dick was a longtime janitor and a member of the Jehovah's Witness. He enjoyed gardening, going on nature walks, woodworking, making homemade ice cream and thoroughly loved his family.
On Jan. 6, 1962 he was married to Kathy Wilcox at Fullerton. Then on July 9, 1994 he was married to Alice Ames at Shenandoah, Iowa.
He is survived by his wife, Alice of York; sons, Richard Jr. Heule of Ridgemont, S.D.; daughter, Tina (Russ) Mackrill of Laurens, S.C. and son, Dan (Sonya) Heule of Yakam, Wash. His step-children include: Wade (Debbie) Wederquist of Tabon, Iowa, Sheryl Wederquist of Red Oak, Iowa and Neal (Becky) Wederquist of Dyersville, Iowa.
Numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Kathy; brothers, Cecil, William and Ted.
Private family services. Cremation. No viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to World Wide Work.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
.
Published by York News-Times from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.