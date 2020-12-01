Menu
Patricia Sue Richert
1946 - 2020
BORN
August 5, 1946
DIED
November 29, 2020
Patricia Sue Richert, 74, of Waco, passed away on Nov. 29, 2020 in Waco. She was born on Aug. 5, 1946 to Harold and Ruby (From) Heins in David City. She attended David City High School graduating in 1964. On Sept.10, 1966, Patricia was united in marriage to Albert Richert in Garrison. She was a homemaker who enjoyed taking care of her family. In her free time she liked to read and attend church activities. She especially enjoyed attending her grandkids sporting events, musical and fine arts performances.
She is survived by her husband, Albert Richert of Waco; children, Scott (Monica) Richert of Gresham, Eric (Patty) Richert of Lincoln, Lee (Chelsey) Richert of Overland Park, Kan., Tammy (Kelly) Koepsell of Omaha and Wendy (Chad) Colson of Lincoln; grandchildren, Melissa, Kyle, Amy and Trey Richert, Matthew and Aaron Koepsell, Dillon, Ryan and Morgan Richert, Makena and Kaiah Colson, Norah and Ivy Richert; brothers, Larry (Jeanette) Heins of David City and Dean (Connie) Heins of David City; sister, Beverly (Richard) Bennett of David City.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Ruby Heins.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church located at 300 Hamilton Street in Rising City. Interment will take place at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in rural Gresham. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 2 from 4 – 8 p.m. at Volzke Funeral Home in Seward with family greeting friends from 6:30 - 8 p.m.
Memorials in care of Nebraska Evangelical Lutheran High School, Waco, Nebraska or Donor's Choice.
Published by York News-Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
