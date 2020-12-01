Bonita Lorene Smetter, 73, of Grand Island, passed away on Nov. 24, 2020 in Grand Island. She was born on March 9, 1947 to Bertrun P. and Lorene (Dittmar) Barnes in Seward. She attended Utica High School graduating in 1966. Bonita worked as a caregiver at the Utica Nursing Home for 22 years, retiring in 2004. In her free time she enjoyed doing crafts and reading.

She is survived by her children, Mike Smetter (Teresa Umshler) of York and Jodi (Tony) Thoman of York; grandchildren, Robert (Shelby) Stolley, Latasha Stutzman and Jonathan Newman; great-grandchildren, Aydah Hein and Beckham Golter; brother, Phil (Judy) Barnes of York; sister, Connie Dornbargh of Bella Vista, Ark. and many nieces and nephews.

Bonita was preceded in death by her parents, Bertrun and Lorene Barnes.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at Volzke Funeral Home in Seward. Inurnment will take place at the Utica Cemetery in Utica. Visitation will be held from 3 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3 at Volzke Funeral Home in Seward. Family will greet friends from 5:30 – 7 p.m. Memorials in care of Smetter family or Donor's Choice.



Published by York News-Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.