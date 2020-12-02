Myron D. Siebert, age 69, of Henderson, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at Henderson. He was born May 18, 1951 in Henderson to Arlin and Janice (Friesen) Siebert. On June 17, 1972 he was united in marriage to Kathy Gerber in Wichita, Kan. Myron was a Henderson area farmer, and also worked for the Henderson Coop. He and Kathy were long time members of the Bethesda Mennonite Church.
Myron enjoyed traveling, eating at the restaurants in Lincoln's Haymarket area, attending car races, and researching new cars. He had a love of farming, attending his grandchildren's sporting events, especially Delaney's barrel races and riding roller coasters.
Myron is survived by his wife, Kathy of Henderson; sons, Jason (Amber) Siebert of Henderson and Joel Siebert of Palm Springs, Calif. His grandchildren include: Delaney Siebert of Brock, Texas, Cassidy Siebert and Kaden Siebert, both of Henderson. He is also survived by his mother, Janice Siebert of Henderson; brother, Larry (Jeanie) Siebert of Henderson; sisters, Brenda (Cal) Friesen of Henderson and Janelle (Bob) Goding of Omaha.
He is preceded in death by his father and daughter, Jennifer.
Memorial services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at the Metz Chapel in York with the Reverend Seth Miller officiating. No viewing or visitation, cremation. Inurnment to follow at the Bethesda Mennonite Cemetery, north of Henderson. COVID-19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with limited spaced seating (25% occupancy), 6 feet of separation between household units and masks required. Memorials may be directed to the Bethesda Mennonite Church Radio Broadcast Fund.
Metz Mortuary, Henderson is handling arrangements.
.
Published by York News-Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.