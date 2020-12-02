Marjorie (McElvain) Watson, age 103, formerly of Waco, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 in York. She was born in Lincoln to Calvin and Myrtle (Wolford) McElvain on Jan. 11, 1917. She was united in marriage to Manford Cotner on Oct. 1, 1939. They had one son, Douglas Cotner. Manford died Aug. 27, 1965.
She graduated in 1967 from Lincoln Community College as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She was the charge nurse in the new Utica Community Nursing Home. In 1969 she became administrator along with charge nurse. On Feb. 17, 1968 she married John Stuhr. He died Dec. 23, 1974. On Nov. 6, 1976 she was married to Gilbert Watson. Gilbert died Nov. 13, 2006.
In 1976 she was awarded the Bicentennial Edition of Who's Who in Nebraska. She's a past member of the Sunrise Rebekah Lodge holding local, district and state offices, a past member of the United Methodist Women serving as secretary for 25 years. She was awarded her 75-year pin for membership in the United Methodist Church.
Preceding her in death were her three husbands; parents; her sister, Helen Welch and husband Dean; brother, William K. McElvain and sister-in-law, Thekla McElvain; step-son, Myron Stuhr and step-daughter-in-law, Linda Stuhr.
Those left to cherish her memories are son, Douglas and wife Diane; grandson, Cameron Cotner all from Prescott, Ariz.; step-son, LaVern Stuhr; step-daughter, Ardy Stuhr, all of Utica, step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren and their families, nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at the Metz Chapel in York with Mina Nutter officiating. Interment to follow at Waco Cemetery. Marjorie's service will be webcast live on Metz Mortuary's Facebook page. Visitation is scheduled Friday 1-8 p.m. at the mortuary in York. COVID-19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with limited spaced seating (25% occupancy), 6 feet of separation between household units and masks required. Memorials in lieu of flowers and plants, may be directed to the Waco Volunteer Fire Department.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by York News-Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.