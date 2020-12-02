Margaret (Peggy) Upton, 87, a resident of Manchester Center, Vt., formerly of Nebraska and Darien, Conn., passed away Nov. 27, 2020 at Equinox Terrace in Manchester. Peggy was born in Gothenburg on June 21, 1933 the daughter of the late Oscar and Elenora Block Swanson.
She attended local schools and did her undergraduate studies at Iowa State and Stamford University. She worked in the Real Estate business and managed the Stratton Mountain Employee Store.
She was a member of the Trailblazers at Stratton, the Darien, Conn. Community Association and Tokeneke Club. She volunteered at the Thrift Store in Manchester and the South Londonderry Library.
She enjoyed skiing, tennis and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Brett Upton of Rutland, Vt., Matthew Upton of Denver, Colo. and Elise Young of Darien, Ct.; her sister, Eileen Swanson of Clifton Park, N.Y.; grandchildren, Ryan Price, David Young, Meriel Upton and MacConnel Upton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Upton whom she married Sept. 4, 1953 in York; brothers, August Swanson and Paul Swanson and sister, Micki Collins Swanson.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, services at this time will be private. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Peggy's memory may be made to the South Londonderry Library, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 885 Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home 34 Park Place Manchester Center, VT.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by York News-Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.