Debbie Rae Fehlhafer, 57, of Utica, passed away on Dec. 1, 2020 in Lincoln. She was born on May 24, 1963 to Richard and Ardella (Brose) Schultz in Seward. She attended Seward High School graduating in 1981. On June 12, 1982, Debbie was united in married to Allen Fehlhafer at St. John Lutheran Church in Seward. Debbie worked for 2JF Poultry, LLC (2020), Pioneer, Mycogen and Cargill. She was most recently an egg room manager and previously was a seed research tech. In her free time, she enjoyed canning, sewing, gardening, puzzles and caring for her flowers. She especially enjoyed time spent with grandkids, family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Allen Fehlhafer of Utica; sons, Joshua (Lindsey) Fehlhafer of Goehner, Joseph (Jessica) Fehlhafer of Friend and Joel (Melissa) Fehlhafer of McCool Junction; grandchildren, Shelby and Wyatt Fehlhafer of Goehner; siblings, Mark (Barbara) Schultz of Lincoln, Cindy (Ron) Meyer of LaVista, Cathy (Tony) Peterson of Utica, Connie (Tim) Butler of Seward, Amy Walton (Paul Meyer) of Round Rock, Texas; Cristy (Roy) Richters of Utica and Peg (Randy) Baylor of Aledo, Texas.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Ardella Schultz; father-in-law, Robert Fehlhafer and sister-in-law, Jeanette Schultz.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Utica. Burial will take place at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in rural Utica. Visitation will be held on Monday, Dec. 7 from 2 – 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6:30 – 8 p.m. at Volzke Funeral Home in Seward. Memorials may be made in care of the Fehlhafer Family. If you are unable to attend the service, you can watch it via livestream at live.stpaulutica.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by York News-Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.