Marsha Ann Towle was born on Nov. 17, 1955 in York, to Mervin and Donna Lee (Robinson) Ocken and passed away on Dec. 2, 2020 in Lincoln at the age of 65.
Marsha grew up in the York and Waco areas where she attended Emmanuel Lutheran School in York and graduated from Centennial High School with the Class of 1974. She was very active in agricultural activities growing up and she loved showing her lambs at different competitions. While working on her nursing degree at York General Hospital, she met Tom Towle and they were united in marriage on June 2, 1978 at Peace Lutheran Church in Waco. To this union three boys were born, Trevor, T.J. and Kyle.
Marsha attended and graduated from Midland College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. Her first job as a Registered Nurse was at Lincoln General Hospital. She later received her Master's Degree in Management from Doane College.
Marsha enjoyed sewing and was a wonderful seamstress. She loved attending Husker football games and held season tickets for 30 years. She enjoyed helping the boys with their 4-H projects. Marsha worked at Bryan Medical Center for nearly 30 years. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church for many years and enjoyed her mission trips to Mexico she attended for 5 years.
Marsha was preceded in death by her father, Mervin; son, Trevor; parents-in-law, Phil and Gayle Towle; sister-in-law, Betsy Winquest.
Survivors cherishing her memory include her husband, Tom Towle of Garland; children, T.J. and wife Faith Towle of Seward, Kyle and Raissa Towle of Seward; daughters-in-law, Kristi Medjo-Towle of Arvada, Colo.; Christine Towle of Seward; seven grandchildren, Lilly Towle, Conner Towle, Hunter Towle, Griffin Towle, Scarlett Towle, Beckett Towle, Emerson Towle; mother, Donna (Bob) Ocken; brother, Mike (Mignon) Ocken, York; sisters, Kathy (Doug) Wyatt of Lincoln, Amy (Mickey) Burruss of Clarks; brother-in-law, Ron Winquest and many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Marsha.
Visitation will be held from 1– 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 with the family receiving friends from 5 - 7 p.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Peace Lutheran Church in Waco with Pastor Charles Ramsey officiating. Graveside service and interment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in York. Memorials may be directed to the Towle family for future designations. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences @ www.zabkafuneralhome.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by York News-Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.