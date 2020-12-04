Paul James Buller, age 50 of York, NE died Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Henderson, NE.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Bethesda Mennonite Church in Henderson with the Reverends Seth Miller and Andrea Wall officiating. Burial will be in the Friesen Cemetery west of Henderson. Visitation will be held next Wednesday from 1:00 – 9:00 p.m., at Metz Mortuary in Henderson. Paul's funeral service will be webcast live on the church's website at bethesdamc.org.
Memorials may be directed to his family for later designation. COVID 19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with limited spaced seating (25% occupancy), 6 feet of separation between household units and masks required.
Condolences may be emailed to Metz Mortuary Messages will be given to the family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by York News-Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.