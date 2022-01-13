Menu
Alice Cramer
FUNERAL HOME
Dubas Funeral Home Inc
214 Commercial St
Stromsburg, NE
Alice Marie Cramer, age 84, of Lincoln, formerly of Stromsburg, passed away January 11, 2022 at the Tabitha Nursing Home in Lincoln.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Dubas Funeral Home in Stromsburg with Pastor Teri Lucas officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Swede Plain Cemetery.
She is preceeded in death by her parents, Theodore and Alice Janky; her husband, Larry Cramer and her brother, Robert Janky.
Surviving Alice is her daughter, Susan Cramer Olson and her husband, Roger; her granddaughter, Jessica Olson Broadfoot and her husband, Jared and her great-grandsons, Caine Ryan Olson and Ciptyn Dean Nelson along with many extended relatives and friends.
Published by York News-Times from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Jan
15
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
