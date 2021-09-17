Menu
Search by Name
Menu
York News-Times
York News-Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alice Galaway
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave
York, NE
Alice M. Galaway, age 76 of McCool Junction, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at York. She was born Nov. 24, 1944 at National City, Calif. to Francis and Fern (Galusha) McCall. Alice was united in marriage to Larry R Galaway on Jan. 22, 1966 in York. She was a Physical Therapist aide for over 20 years at Fairview Manor in Fairmont. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in York, a member of the McCool Garden Club and the McCool Junction Legion Auxiliary. Alice enjoyed gardening, bird watching and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her sons, Corey Galaway of Edgar, Ryan (Carrie) Galaway of Elizabeth, Colo. and Patrick Galaway of Omaha; daughter, Tina (Mike) Harms of Green Forrest, Ark.; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, George (Diane) McCall of York and sister, Christine Bernt of Lincoln.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Richard and Robert; sister, Donna Mae Snyder and former husband, Larry Galaway.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in York with the Reverend Father John Sullivan officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, York. Closed casket visitation will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday at the mortuary. A rosary service will then be held at 6 p.m. that evening at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.


Published by York News-Times from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave, York, NE
Sep
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church in York
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Metz Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Metz Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.