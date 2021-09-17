Alice M. Galaway, age 76 of McCool Junction, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at York. She was born Nov. 24, 1944 at National City, Calif. to Francis and Fern (Galusha) McCall. Alice was united in marriage to Larry R Galaway on Jan. 22, 1966 in York. She was a Physical Therapist aide for over 20 years at Fairview Manor in Fairmont. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in York, a member of the McCool Garden Club and the McCool Junction Legion Auxiliary. Alice enjoyed gardening, bird watching and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her sons, Corey Galaway of Edgar, Ryan (Carrie) Galaway of Elizabeth, Colo. and Patrick Galaway of Omaha; daughter, Tina (Mike) Harms of Green Forrest, Ark.; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, George (Diane) McCall of York and sister, Christine Bernt of Lincoln.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Richard and Robert; sister, Donna Mae Snyder and former husband, Larry Galaway.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in York with the Reverend Father John Sullivan officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, York. Closed casket visitation will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday at the mortuary. A rosary service will then be held at 6 p.m. that evening at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
Published by York News-Times from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2021.