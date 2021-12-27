Althea M. Lampe, 93 of Grand Island, formerly of York, passed peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at Tiffany Square.

Celebration of Life Services will be at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the Grand Island Education Foundation Fine Arts Scholarship.

Althea was born on Aug. 28, 1928 in Hastings the daughter of William and Katherine (Heinz) Steinhauer. She was raised in York graduating from York High School class of 1946. On October 18, 1953 she was united in marriage to Frederick W. Lampe.

Althea was a seasonal employee for local florists for many years. She volunteered for York General Hospital for over 40 years and was a member of York Emmanuel Lutheran Church for over 65 years. Some of her enjoyments included sewing, cooking and canning. Her greatest treasure was being a wife, mom and grandma.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter and son-in-law, Verna and John Haberman of Grand Island; grandchildren, Laura Haberman, Erica (Josh) Carpenter and Maggie (Josh) Price.

She is preceded in death by her husband who passed on Jan. 1, 2017; her parents; a sister, Laverna Lipsack and brother, Ron Steinhauer.



Published by York News-Times from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2021.