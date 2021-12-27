Menu
Althea Lampe
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Althea M. Lampe, 93 of Grand Island, formerly of York, passed peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at Tiffany Square.
Celebration of Life Services will be at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the Grand Island Education Foundation Fine Arts Scholarship.
Althea was born on Aug. 28, 1928 in Hastings the daughter of William and Katherine (Heinz) Steinhauer. She was raised in York graduating from York High School class of 1946. On October 18, 1953 she was united in marriage to Frederick W. Lampe.
Althea was a seasonal employee for local florists for many years. She volunteered for York General Hospital for over 40 years and was a member of York Emmanuel Lutheran Church for over 65 years. Some of her enjoyments included sewing, cooking and canning. Her greatest treasure was being a wife, mom and grandma.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter and son-in-law, Verna and John Haberman of Grand Island; grandchildren, Laura Haberman, Erica (Josh) Carpenter and Maggie (Josh) Price.
She is preceded in death by her husband who passed on Jan. 1, 2017; her parents; a sister, Laverna Lipsack and brother, Ron Steinhauer.
Published by York News-Times from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
Dec
30
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending my condolences to the family!
Tammy Dizmang
Work
December 25, 2021
Verna and family, I'm sorry to hear about Althea. You are in the thoughts and prayers of many.
Ann Chambers
December 25, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you. Althea had such a sweet spirit. She was so gracious and loving. She will be missed.
Onna Callahan
December 25, 2021
