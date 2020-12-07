Alvina M. Davolt, age 94 of Henderson, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at Henderson. She was born May 28, 1926 to Henry and Anna (Janzen) Ratzlaff at Henderson. She was baptized on May 25, 1944, and accepted as a member into the Bethesda Mennonite Church.
Alvina started school at District #11, south of Henderson and graduated from high school with the class of 1944 in Henderson. She worked at the IGA grocery store in Henderson for three years. She was married to Walter F. Friesen of Aurora. To this union was blessed with four sons. They were farming in Aurora and Elba. They moved back to Aurora when her husband's health failed. Alvina worked at Aurora Hospital (dietary) for 12 years.
In 1984, Alvina married L G Davolt from Grand Island. He was a watch maker and she enjoyed going with him to repair grandfather clocks. In 1997, they moved to Henderson. She loved to crochet afghans and give them away. They enjoyed their retirement years going to Mesa, Ariz. in the winter months. She had two sons living there.
Alvina's family would like the staff from Legacy Square and Henderson Health Care to know how much they appreciate the care they provided for Alvina for the past five years.
Surviving is her husband, LG Davolt of Henderson; her children, Glenden (Leslie) Friesen and Delton (Mary) Friesen of Chandler, Ariz. and Dallas Friesen of Grand Island; granddaughter, Shawna Lynn Friesen and great grandson, Zachary Aaron of Mesa, Ariz.; sister and brother-in-law, Leanna (Levi) Peters of Henderson; sister-in-law, Jean Ratzlaff of Henderson and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her step-children, Richard (Vicky) Davolt, Julie (David) Sack, Teresa (Donald) Norris and step daughter-in-law, Jane Davolt, along with many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
Alvina was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter Friesen; son, Weston Friesen; baby sister, Elfreda; two brothers, Leon and Marvin Ratzlaff; four sisters, Maleta Friesen, Zella Huebert, Violet Ratzlaff and Elva Quiring; nephews, Roy Friesen, Kevin Huebert and Bryan Ratzlaff and step-son, Thomas Davolt.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at Bethesda Mennonite Church with the Reverend Seth Miller and Eugene Thieszen officiating. Burial will follow at Bethesda Mennonite Cemetery. COVID-19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with limited spaced seating and masks encouraged. Alvina's funeral service will be webcast live at www.Bethesdamc.org.
Visitation will be held from 1 – 9 p.m. on Wednesday at the mortuary in Henderson.
