Anita Doris Kranz Wolfe, age 65, of York, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Lincoln, surrounded by her family.
She was born on June 9, 1956, in York to Johnny Kranz and Janine (Gleason) Kranz. She graduated from York High School in 1974. She was an active member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church. She loved going on cruises and spending time with family and her dog Gizmo.
She is survived by her mother, Janine Kranz of York; two brothers, Jay Kranz of York and Dennis Kranz of Council Bluffs, Iowa; two children, Tanner Wolfe and his fiance Kelsey Friesner and Maggie Wolfe of York.
She was preceded in death by her father, Johnny Kranz; her uncles, Louis and Leland Kranz; her aunts, June Frenzen and Jeanette Hansen; her grandparents, Cornelius and Martha Kranz and Samuel and Erma Gleason.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, south of Waco. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. on Thursday at the mortuary, with family greeting friends from 6 - 7:30 p.m. that evening.
Memorials may be directed to family for later designation.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Published by York News-Times from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2021.