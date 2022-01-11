Ardys was an amazing teacher, coach, and friend. My teams from Giltner competed against her teams yearly and nearly always placed 2nd to her 1st! But she always was willing to give me advice on how to be a better coach, and we all had enormous respect for her. She was an outstanding teacher because she knew that if she had high expectations for her students, they would respond with their best. I valued her friendship over the years and loved talking with her. She loved her family dearly and was so proud of her kids. I pray that the family's memories will eventually lessen the pain of this loss.

Susan Pillard Work January 17, 2022