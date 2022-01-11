Ardys Lynne Dunsmoor, age 67 of York, died Monday, January 10, 2022 at Newman Grove. She was born February 24, 1954 to Allen and LaDonna (Priefert) Avers at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. On June 21, 1980, she was united in marriage to Jeff Dunsmoor at Denver, Colo.
Ardys was a teacher at Hampton Public Schools and later McCool Public Schools, where she was the Speech and Drama coach. She thoroughly enjoyed helping and working with kids. She held membership with the Democratic National Party and the National Speech Association. She was a member of the Aurora United Methodist Church. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and gardening. She was a Husker fan and enjoyed traveling. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, but especially loved being with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Jeff of York; son, Nicholas Dunsmoor of Hebron; daughter, Chelsea (Sharmelle) Rice of York; daughter, Annie (Nick) Korth of Newman Grove; nephew, Nathan Avers of Stromsburg; grandchildren: CJ, Tori, Logan and Clifford Rice; McKaylee, Brynlee and Kyler Korth; Haileigh Moutray; Nathaniel Avers and great-grandchild, Ashton Baker. Ardys is also survived by her mother, LaDonna Avers of York; brother, Larry (Suzanne) Avers of Idaho and sister, Audrey (Larry) Mathiesen of Lincoln.
She was preceded in death by her father; sister, Laurie Avers and cousin, Teresa Demma.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Friday, January 14, 2022 at the Aurora Methodist Church in Aurora with the Reverend Mary Scott officiating. Ardys will be cremated following services.
Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. on Thursday, with her family greeting friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the mortuary in York.
Memorials may be directed to the Aurora United Methodist Church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
Published by York News-Times from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2022.