Menu
Search by Name
Menu
York News-Times
York News-Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ardys Dunsmoor
1954 - 2022
BORN
1954
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave
York, NE
Ardys Lynne Dunsmoor, age 67 of York, died Monday, January 10, 2022 at Newman Grove. She was born February 24, 1954 to Allen and LaDonna (Priefert) Avers at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. On June 21, 1980, she was united in marriage to Jeff Dunsmoor at Denver, Colo.
Ardys was a teacher at Hampton Public Schools and later McCool Public Schools, where she was the Speech and Drama coach. She thoroughly enjoyed helping and working with kids. She held membership with the Democratic National Party and the National Speech Association. She was a member of the Aurora United Methodist Church. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and gardening. She was a Husker fan and enjoyed traveling. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, but especially loved being with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Jeff of York; son, Nicholas Dunsmoor of Hebron; daughter, Chelsea (Sharmelle) Rice of York; daughter, Annie (Nick) Korth of Newman Grove; nephew, Nathan Avers of Stromsburg; grandchildren: CJ, Tori, Logan and Clifford Rice; McKaylee, Brynlee and Kyler Korth; Haileigh Moutray; Nathaniel Avers and great-grandchild, Ashton Baker. Ardys is also survived by her mother, LaDonna Avers of York; brother, Larry (Suzanne) Avers of Idaho and sister, Audrey (Larry) Mathiesen of Lincoln.
She was preceded in death by her father; sister, Laurie Avers and cousin, Teresa Demma.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Friday, January 14, 2022 at the Aurora Methodist Church in Aurora with the Reverend Mary Scott officiating. Ardys will be cremated following services.
Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. on Thursday, with her family greeting friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the mortuary in York.
Memorials may be directed to the Aurora United Methodist Church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.


Published by York News-Times from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave, York, NE
Jan
14
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Aurora Methodist Church
Aurora, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Metz Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Metz Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Ardys was an amazing teacher, coach, and friend. My teams from Giltner competed against her teams yearly and nearly always placed 2nd to her 1st! But she always was willing to give me advice on how to be a better coach, and we all had enormous respect for her. She was an outstanding teacher because she knew that if she had high expectations for her students, they would respond with their best. I valued her friendship over the years and loved talking with her. She loved her family dearly and was so proud of her kids. I pray that the family's memories will eventually lessen the pain of this loss.
Susan Pillard
Work
January 17, 2022
We have fond memories of a r d y s, primarily through her mother Ladonna we came to love while pastoring Belvidere Church. Our hearts go out especially to Ladonna and the family. Love, Eldon and Mary Beth
Mary Beth and Eldon Nicholson
January 12, 2022
My niece was always interested in public affairs and willing to help anyone in need! She believed in supporting the community and had strong convictions in how she believed. I am sorry I didn´t get to spend more time in her busy life. She and I were going to write a play together but sorry to say that experience did not get done, I will always remember her for her generous spirit ! She was my firstborn niece .
Linda Hudson
Family
January 12, 2022
Knowing Ardys was a true blessing. She was one of a kind and one I could always count on as a friend, professional and for a good laugh.
Deb Velder
Friend
January 11, 2022
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results