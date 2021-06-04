Menu
Barbara "Bobbie" Morris
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home - Lincoln
5200 R Street
Lincoln, NE
Barbara "Bobbie" Morris, 88, of Lincoln, passed away at home on May 30, 2021.
She was born July 16, 1932 at home in Lushton to R.A. "Shorty" and Marcella (Thomason) Hofmann.
Barbara was a longtime member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church. Her career was as a bookkeeper with her last position at Schmid & Associates from which she retired in 1992. She enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas and California every year to visit friends. She moved into the Legacy Terrace in 2014 and enjoyed playing cards, bingo and visiting with many friends.
Barbara is preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Ellis whom she married in 1949; second husband, Hugh Morris whom she married in 1977; son, Gerald Ellis; parents; siblings and siblings-in-law, Harold "Bud" Hofmann, Connie (Joe) White, Vicki (Bob) Jacobsen, and Donna Mae Hofmann; sisters and brothers-in-law, Dot (Leroy) Haack and Dee Ellis.
She is survived by son, David (Gloria) Ellis; grandchildren, Michelle Cartwright and Dan Smith, Scott (Kendra) Ellis, Heather Ellis and Donald Ellis; great-grandchildren, Laura, Jacob, Savaughn, Mario, Ember and Aiden; great-great-grandson, Wyatt; numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home (5200 R Street Lincoln). Inurnment will follow at 2 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in York.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com.
Published by York News-Times from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2021.
