Betty Lou (Peterson) Larson, age 88, of Stromsburg, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at her home in Stromsburg, surrounded by her daughters, after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

Visitation will be Sunday, June 20, 2021 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Dubas Funeral Home in Stromsburg. Graveside services will be held Monday, June 21, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Stromsburg Cemetery with Pastor Bob Johnson officiating. Interment will be in the Stromsburg Cemetery. Dubas Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to the family to be determined at a later date.

Betty Lou was born Nov. 15, 1932 to Severt W. Sr. and Thelma (Blazer) Peterson in Osceola. She attended District 12, west of Stromsburg and Stromsburg High School. She was baptized and confirmed at a young age.

On Oct. 16, 1948, Betty was united in marriage to Paul Stanley Larson in Central City. To this union, four daughters were born. The family lived in Stromsburg where they farmed since 1955. Betty Lou and Stanley farmed side-by-side for 49 years before retiring in 2004.

Betty Lou's greatest love was for her family. Her love of the land and all aspects of farming made her and Stanley a perfect match. She enjoyed spending time with her daughters, shopping, sewing, quilting, tending to her garden and flowers, anything to do with nature and being outdoors, traveling, cooking and most of all her baking abilities. She was famous to her grandchildren for her delicious cinnamon rolls which are endearingly referred to as "Mamo Rolls."

Survivors include daughters, Linda Lou Larson (Rocky Bondegard) of York, Joann Westring (Jerry) of Stromsburg and Lisa Ripp (Jacob) of Stromsburg; grandchildren, Kolbie Klemsz (Heather) of Stromsburg, Ashley Prochaska (Shawn) of Stromsburg, Taylor Bender (Nathan) of Humphrey, Kaleb Carey (Brittany) of Hampton, Kiley Nielsen (Clay) of Stromsburg; great- grandchildren, Owen Nielsen, Halsey Prochaska, Declan Carey and Emma Bender; brother, Severt W. Peterson Jr.; sister, Maureen Mansourian; brother-in-law, Wesley Larson and good friends, Jerlene Nielsen and Sally Bresnahan.

Betty Lou was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Stanley; daughter, Janis Klemsz; grandson, Joshua Klemsz; parents, Severt Sr. and Thelma Peterson; sister-in-law, Carolyn Larson and parents-in-law, Albin and Anna Larson and many other relatives and friends.





Published by York News-Times from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2021.