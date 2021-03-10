Menu
Carlene E. Svoboda
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
Carlene E. Svoboda, 75 of Wahoo, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo. She was born April 7, 1945 in York to Ben and Ida (Klepper) Lierman. She attended Peace Lutheran School in Waco and Ben's Hair College in Lincoln. On Oct.19, 1973, Carlene was united in marriage to James "Jim" Svoboda at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in Lincoln.
Carlene was a loving wife, devoted mother and grandmother. She enjoyed sewing and spending time with her grandchildren.
Carlene was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, St. Wenceslaus Sewing Ladies, St. Wenceslaus PCCW, Saunders County Fair Board and Saunders County Amusement Association.
She is survived by her children, Jill (Jeff) Maly of Weston, Trisha (Jonathan) Little of Lincoln, Mandy (David) Boehle of Lincoln and Tim (Jessi) Svoboda of Lincoln; 12 grandchildren; siblings, Virgil Lierman, Delnar Lierman, Bernadine (Myron) Goeke, Geraldine (Merle) Naber and many other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Ida Lierman; husband, Jim Svoboda; sister, Ileen Swett.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 214 E. 2nd St. Wahoo, NE 68066.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary all at the church.
Interment will take place at St. Francis Cemetery in Wahoo. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made in care of the family for future designations.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
Published by York News-Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2021.
