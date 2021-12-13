Carolyn (Bessey) Withee passed away after a brief illness on Dec. 8, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Carolyn was born in Omaha, Sept. 25, 1939, to Charles and Christine Bessey. She graduated from North High School in 1956 and from Wayne State Teachers' College in 1960, where she met the love of her life and dance partner, Kenneth Withee. In 1959 she and Kenneth were married. Carolyn was an educator in Plainview, Broken Bow and York where she taught for nearly 30 years. Carolyn was very active in church activities, especially women's groups, Bible studies, and choir. Her other interests were the Kilgore Memorial Library, having served 10 years on the Board and Friends of the Library.
Carolyn touched the lives of many people. She was a compassionate, caring, friend to everyone she met. She loved life and lived it to the fullest. She took on all challenges she faced with a positive, fierce force. She was a 20+ year cancer survivor; you couldn't keep her down!
Her dreams of traveling the world were cut short too soon. She and Kenneth traveled to Europe, Australia, Hawaii, Alaska and their favorite, New Zealand and also cruised the oceans several times.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, of 62 years, Kenneth Withee; two daughters, and their spouses, Jane and Jim Florea of Divide, Colo. and Ann and Brad Schake of Los Alamos, N.M.; grandchildren, Josh and wife Jennifer Florea, Jenna and husband Jordan Bruce, Morgan Schake, Hayley and husband Adam Willman and Sydney Schake; great-granddaughters, Jaylene Carol Florea and Jade Mayre Bruce; sister, Cheri and husband Mike Bundren of Worland, Wyo.; brother-in-law, Ed Novak of Omaha and sister-in-law, Jan Monahan, of South Sioux City. Carolyn also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Christina and her sister, Patricia Novak.
A Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church in York with the Reverend Trudy Hanke officiating. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date. Carolyn has been cremated so there will be no viewing or visitation. However, her family will greet friends from 6 - 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening at the mortuary in York. In lieu of flowers or plants memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society
, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, the First United Methodist Church in York or to the donor's favorite charity. Online condolences may be sent to her family at www.metzmortuary.com
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
Published by York News-Times from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2021.