Carolyn R. Walters, age 40, of McCool Jct., died Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Omaha. She was born Aug. 17, 1980 in Oceanside, Calif. to Patrick and Rebecca (Walls) Esselman. On Sept. 26, 2016, she was united in marriage to Anthony Walters in York.
Carolyn was a volunteer firefighter and EMT with the McCool Jct. Fire Department. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, canning, crocheting, glassware painting, playing the guitar and camping. Carolyn also enjoyed target shooting, and animals.
She is survived by her husband, Tony of McCool Jct.; step-daughter, Gwynevere Walters of McCool Jct.; sons, Dakota McConkey of Lincoln and Oliver Walters of McCool Jct.; parents, Patrick and Charlotte Esselman Jr. of Weston, Wis. and her grandmother, Elizabeth Esselman of Watertown, Wis. She is also survived by her brothers, David Dunn of Mullinville, Kan. and Eric Ferguson of California; half-brothers, Eric Esselman of Milwaukee, Wis. and Alex Esselman of Weston, Wis.; sisters, Chelsea (Jim) Schroeder of Kearney, Ashley (Owen) Monroe of Wilmore, Kan., Shelby Sosa of Highland, Calif. along with her special aunts, Mary and Teri Esselman of Edgerton, Wis. and other aunts, uncles, cousins and other family members.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Patrick Esselman Sr. and her infant brother.
Memorial services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the Metz Chapel in York with the Reverend Matthew Mau officiating. Private family inurnment. There will be no viewing or visitation as it was Carolyn's wish to be cremated. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Carolyn's memorial service will be webcast live on Metz Mortuary's Facebook Page.
