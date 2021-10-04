Charley Frank Valda Jr. was born to Charles Frank Valda Sr. and Mary C. (Zajicek) Valda on March 16, 1942 in Omaha and passed away on Oct. 1, 2021 at Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln at the age of 79 years. He was one of four children in the family.

Charley received his grade school and high school education in Milligan graduating from Milligan High School.

He started his working career for Kassik Milling Company in high school and continued working for the mill after graduating from high school where he ran their alfalfa mill making pellets for livestock. Charley then took a job as the Village Maintenance Man in Milligan for a short period of time.

Charley was married to Loris Virginia Heckman of Grafton, on June 7, 1975 at the Methodist Church in Geneva.

He and Loris began their life together on the farm 5 miles north of Grafton where they raised livestock and crops together as a team.

Charley is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Sr. and Mary Valda and two infant siblings.

He is survived by his wife, Loris and sister, Rose Valda and cousins.

A Memorial Service for Charley will be held on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva with Pastor Greg Koehn presiding.

No Visitation - Cremation.

Private Family inurnment will be held at a later date.

Memorials are to be directed to the family to be designated at a later date.

Farmer & Son Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.









Published by York News-Times from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2021.