Cleon D. Schwartz, age 78, of McCool Junction, went to his Heavenly home on December 14, 2021 after a tragic accident. He was born on October, 8 1943 to Dillard and Erma Schwartz in York. They moved to a farm near McCool Junction when Cleon was 6 months old. Cleon moved back to the home place in 2005. Throughout the years Cleon farmed and worked with his father, his son, and grandchildren. He loved the farm – especially working with cattle and swathing hay. He was a champion for the underdog and gave everything and everyone a second chance, no matter the circumstance.
Cleon truly was a friend of God and loved to share the love of Jesus. When he was 12 years old, he made his choice to serve the Lord and was true to that choice till his death.
In the fall of 1964, he was drafted into the US Army. On April 1, 1965, he married Audrey (Peterson) Schwartz in San Antonio, Texas. Four days later Cleon left for Germany where he served as a medic. To this union four children were born.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Audrey Schwartz of McCool Junction; children, Clinton (Michele) Schwartz of McCool Junction, Nadine (Calvin) Mead of Jefferson City, Mo., Marlene (Joel) Kears of Pooler, Ga., and LaVerna Schwartz of Lincoln; nine grandchildren, Lindsay, Erika, Jarod and Bryan Schwartz, Sawyer Mead and special friend, Vanessa Margarita, Asher (Beth) Mead, MyKeltie (Gabriel) Zimmerman, River and Winter Mead; along with numerous extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Allan and Timothy Schwartz.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m., Monday, December 20, 2021 at the Cornerstone Event Center at the York County Fairgrounds. Burial with military honors will follow at Council Cemetery, southwest of York. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. on Sunday at the mortuary and one hour prior to the funeral service. Cleon's service will be streamed live on Metz Mortuary's Facebook page. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
Published by York News-Times from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2021.