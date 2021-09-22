Corrinne Lea Thomas, of Utica, was born on Dec. 27, 1943 to Oran and Nellie (LeFavor) Cradick in Toppenish, Wash. She graduated from Utica High School in 1962 and then received her Nursing Degree from Southeast Community College. Corrinne worked for NCCW (Nebraska Correctional Center for Women) for 25 years before retiring. She then worked for Region V until fully retiring 7 years ago.

In her free time Corrinne enjoyed working in her yard and doing crossword puzzles. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family. Corrinne was a strong woman until Alzheimer's started robbing her of her memory 7 years ago. She raised five girls on her own while putting herself through nursing school and working a full-time job. She always made sure her children were clothed and fed and were even able to take a vacation once in a while. She was a foster mom to many. She lost a child through a horrible accident but was always there for her daughters.

Corrinne passed away on Sept. 20, 2021 at home surrounded by her family. She is survived by her daughters, Kimberly (Brian) Hale of Bradshaw, Terri (Tom) Dibbern of Aurora, Angel Fiegener (fiancé, Amy Bishop) of Utica and Kristy Thomas of Dallas, Texas; grandchildren, Alyssa Fiegener (Tavin Cooper), Shawn Hale, Cameron (Madison) Hale, Cody Hale (Melissa Reynolds), Quin Hale, Derek (Jamie) Dibbern, Daniel (Keyona) Dibbern, Kylie (Brock) Shuler, Preston Dibbern, Donovan Dibbern; longtime caregivers, Teresa Casteneda, Alyssa Fiegener. Corrinne was preceded in death by her parents, Oran and Nellie Cradick; daughter, Starr Thomas.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 from 3 – 5 p.m. at Volzke Funeral Home in Seward. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 at Volzke Funeral Home in Seward.









