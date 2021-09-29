Dale Andrew Anderson, of Milford, was born Dec. 28, 1936, in Milford to Otto and Amelia (Unzicker) Anderson, and passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at CHI St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Lincoln at the age of 84.

Survivors include his children and spouses, Brian and Kelli Anderson of Gresham, Bruce Anderson of Lincoln and Kimberly and Kim Hovendick of Milford; grandchildren, Jeff and Liz Anderson of Omaha, Adam Anderson of Waverly, Heather Anderson of Lincoln, Justin and Megan Anderson of Lushton, Parker and Mirrya Anderson of Omaha, Jordan and Justine Anderson of Sutton, Brooke and Jacob Brooke of York, Tiffany and Abigail Hovendick both of Milford, Tyler Rich, Amanda and Dustin Stookey all of Santa Fe, Texas; great-grandchildren, Serenity, Humphrey, Harley and Cyrus Anderson all of Waverly, Kasen, Pass, Adrianna and Emmarie Anderson all of Lincoln; Beckham Brooke of York, Leighton and Hudson Anderson both of Sutton, Mason Anderson of Lushton, Madison, Gabriella and Brinley Stookey all of Sante Fe, Texas, Rebecca Rich, also of Santa Fe, Texas and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Elaine; brothers and spouse, Raymond Anderson and Lloyd and Norma Anderson; sisters and brothers-in-law, Dorothy and Marvin Uffelman, Lillian and Virgil Naber, Mildred and Harlan Naber and Clara and Evan McMahon.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Milford, with Pastor Steven Stork officiating. Visitation is Thursday from 2 - 8 p.m. with family receiving relatives and friends from 6 - 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment is in Blue Mound Cemetery, Milford. Memorials have been established to the Good Shepherd Church, Lutheran Hour or to the Milford Fire and Rescue Squads. Lauber Funeral and Cremation Services, Milford, is entrusted with the care and arrangements.



Published by York News-Times from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2021.