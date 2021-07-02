Daniel C. Buller was born on September 26, 1930. He passed away on January 14, 2020, at the age of 89.

His children will be holding a short memorial service and burial on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 2 p.m., at the Mennonite (Buller) Cemetery southeast (1.5 miles south and 3.5 miles east) of Henderson. Family and friends are invited to attend the service. Following the service there will be a get-together and social time in the Henderson Park. Everyone is asked to bring their own drinks and lawn chairs.



Published by York News-Times from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2021.