Daniel C. Buller
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
Daniel C. Buller was born on September 26, 1930. He passed away on January 14, 2020, at the age of 89.
His children will be holding a short memorial service and burial on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 2 p.m., at the Mennonite (Buller) Cemetery southeast (1.5 miles south and 3.5 miles east) of Henderson. Family and friends are invited to attend the service. Following the service there will be a get-together and social time in the Henderson Park. Everyone is asked to bring their own drinks and lawn chairs.
Published by York News-Times from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Memorial Gathering
Henderson Park
NE
Jul
10
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Mennonite (Buller) Cemetery
southeast (1.5 miles south and 3.5 miles east, Henderson, NE
Jul
10
Burial
Mennonite (Buller) Cemetery
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
