Daryl Dean Taylor, 94, of Lincoln, formerly of Cordova, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in Lincoln. Daryl was born on April 24, 1927 to Ray and Leona (Zwieg) Taylor in Exeter.
Survivors include daughters, Sherry Taylor of Lincoln and Kathy Wiemer of York; son-in-law, Mike Korsakas of Lincoln; sister, Darlene Becker of Lincoln; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at the United Methodist Church in Exeter with Pastor Murry Johnston officiating. Private family graveside services will take place at the Exeter Cemetery in Exeter. Memorials may be made in care of the family for future designation. Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published by York News-Times from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2021.