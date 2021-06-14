Menu
Daryl Taylor
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Farmer Funeral Home - Exeter
305 South Burlington Avenue
Exeter, NE
Daryl Dean Taylor, 94, of Lincoln, formerly of Cordova, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in Lincoln. Daryl was born on April 24, 1927 to Ray and Leona (Zwieg) Taylor in Exeter.
Survivors include daughters, Sherry Taylor of Lincoln and Kathy Wiemer of York; son-in-law, Mike Korsakas of Lincoln; sister, Darlene Becker of Lincoln; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at the United Methodist Church in Exeter with Pastor Murry Johnston officiating. Private family graveside services will take place at the Exeter Cemetery in Exeter. Memorials may be made in care of the family for future designation. Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published by York News-Times from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Exeter United Methodist Church
319 E Seneca, Exeter, NE
Farmer Funeral Home - Exeter
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Sherry & Kathy my thoughts are with you. Your Dad was a special person!
Judy Hart Miller
Family
June 12, 2021
I always enjoyed your dad...so thoughtful and friendly. Thinking of you and your families.
Barb Geis Jacobsen
June 12, 2021
