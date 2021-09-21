Debra L. Willman, age 43 of Lincoln, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at Lincoln. She was born Nov. 24, 1977 at York to Ronald and Norma (Gardner) Chase Sr. Debra was a claims agent working for Lincoln Benefit Life in Lincoln. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting and was an avid book reader. On March 3, 2001, she was married to Jay Willman at Norfolk.
She is survived by her husband, Jay of Lincoln; her sons, Jeremy Willman and his fiance' Hayley Cunningham and son, Scott Willman all of Lincoln; sister, Patricia Chase of York; brothers, Ronald Chase Jr. of Lincoln and Adam and Heather Chase of Bradshaw; nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at the Metz Chapel in York. Inurnment will follow in the Council Cemetery west of York. Memorials may be directed to her family for later designation. Debra will be cremated so there will be no viewing or visitation. Online condolences may be sent to her family at www.metzmortuary.com
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
Published by York News-Times from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2021.