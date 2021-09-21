Menu
Debra Willman
1977 - 2021
BORN
1977
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave
York, NE
Debra L. Willman, age 43 of Lincoln, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at Lincoln. She was born Nov. 24, 1977 at York to Ronald and Norma (Gardner) Chase Sr. Debra was a claims agent working for Lincoln Benefit Life in Lincoln. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting and was an avid book reader. On March 3, 2001, she was married to Jay Willman at Norfolk.
She is survived by her husband, Jay of Lincoln; her sons, Jeremy Willman and his fiance' Hayley Cunningham and son, Scott Willman all of Lincoln; sister, Patricia Chase of York; brothers, Ronald Chase Jr. of Lincoln and Adam and Heather Chase of Bradshaw; nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at the Metz Chapel in York. Inurnment will follow in the Council Cemetery west of York. Memorials may be directed to her family for later designation. Debra will be cremated so there will be no viewing or visitation. Online condolences may be sent to her family at www.metzmortuary.com
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.

Published by York News-Times from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave, York, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Metz Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so very sorry for your loss. I worked with Deb for many years at Allstate and loved getting to know her. She always had such a sweet smile and a kind word for everyone. She will be greatly missed by so many people. Rest in peace my dear friend.
Sherri Budt
Work
September 21, 2021
