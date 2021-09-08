DeLayne Karber, age 80 of York, died Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 in York. DeLayne was born on Dec. 2, 1940 to Clarence E. and Rena (Martens) Karber in Okeene, Okla. On Oct. 29, 1965, he was united in marriage to Cheryl Hart in Edmond, Okla.
DeLayne was the state manager for a Feed Service Corporation in Crete. He was also in the Air Force Reserves. DeLayne loved to socialize, enjoyed playing cards, listen to music and was an ardent OU fan. DeLayne and his wife were both youth and music ministers back in Oklahoma.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl of Fairmont; sons, Jeff (Margi) Karber of Brainard and Rocky (Heather) Karber of York; daughter, Kobi (Allen) Johnson of York; grandchildren, Anthony (Liz) Karber of Lincoln, Mikala (Patrick) Wambold of Seward, Brittany (Nick) Benes of Agnew, Jalen Karber of Lincoln, Amber Karber of Omaha, Tanner Wagner, Madizyn Wagner, Brantlee Karber and MaKenzlee Karber all of York and five great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by his sister, Mary (Mark) Hopkins of Sand Springs, Okla.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Terrell and his grandson, Quinten Karber.
There will be a Celebration of Life service to be held at a later date. Private family inurnment. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Condolences may be left for his family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
Published by York News-Times from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2021.