Menu
Search by Name
Menu
York News-Times
York News-Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
DeLayne Karber
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave
York, NE
DeLayne Karber, age 80 of York, died Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 in York. DeLayne was born on Dec. 2, 1940 to Clarence E. and Rena (Martens) Karber in Okeene, Okla. On Oct. 29, 1965, he was united in marriage to Cheryl Hart in Edmond, Okla.
DeLayne was the state manager for a Feed Service Corporation in Crete. He was also in the Air Force Reserves. DeLayne loved to socialize, enjoyed playing cards, listen to music and was an ardent OU fan. DeLayne and his wife were both youth and music ministers back in Oklahoma.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl of Fairmont; sons, Jeff (Margi) Karber of Brainard and Rocky (Heather) Karber of York; daughter, Kobi (Allen) Johnson of York; grandchildren, Anthony (Liz) Karber of Lincoln, Mikala (Patrick) Wambold of Seward, Brittany (Nick) Benes of Agnew, Jalen Karber of Lincoln, Amber Karber of Omaha, Tanner Wagner, Madizyn Wagner, Brantlee Karber and MaKenzlee Karber all of York and five great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by his sister, Mary (Mark) Hopkins of Sand Springs, Okla.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Terrell and his grandson, Quinten Karber.
There will be a Celebration of Life service to be held at a later date. Private family inurnment. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Condolences may be left for his family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
Published by York News-Times from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Celebration of Life
5:00p.m.
York Fairgrounds - 4-H building
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Metz Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Metz Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I met Dee during my stay at the Hearthstone. Enjoyed our visits and having him as a tablemate for meals. Kobie and family: my sympathy
Erma Naber
Friend
September 10, 2021
Loved my cousin...sorry we hadn't seen each other's in ages...love & prayers for you all
Karen Mills
Family
September 8, 2021
Kobie and Family, Please accept our sincerest sympathy during this difficult time. May your memories of the great times you had sustain you. Hugs !!!
Jacqueline McVey & Gene
Work
September 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results