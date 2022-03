DeLayne Karber, age 80 of York, died Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 in York.There will be a Celebration of Life service to be held at 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at the 4-H building at the York Fairgrounds. Private family inurnment. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.Condolences may be left for his family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.