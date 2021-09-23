Delmar M. Sackschewsky, age 84 of Eustis, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 at Elwood. He was born on July 17, 1937 to Martin and Fern (Neujahr) Sackschewsky at rural Waco. On May 31, 1958, Delmar was united in marriage to Rozella Jones in Hampton.
Delmar was a farmer and carpenter most of his life and held a realtor license. He was also a driver of a pilot escort vehicle for some time. He enjoyed fishing and camping, and generally anything involving the great outdoors. He loved animals and raised coon dogs. Delmar enjoyed playing pool and loved to socialize.
He is survived by his wife, Rozella of Eustis; daughter, Tammy (Cliff) Honn of Mulvane, Kan.; daughter, Tanja (Roger) Bredwell of Polk; son, Ty (Jody) Sackschewsky of Port Aransas, Texas; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Lonnie (Mary Lou) Sackschewsky of Hartington.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Tory; sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Buzz Hiett and brother, Max.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church at Wessels Living History Farm in York with the Reverend Lee Seetin officiating. Burial will follow at Zion Cemetery at Thayer.
Visitation will be from 3 - 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 at Metz mortuary in York with the family greeting friends and neighbors from 5:30 – 7 p.m. that same evening.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left for the family sat www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
Published by York News-Times from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2021.