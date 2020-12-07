Delores Ann Roper, 81, widow of Marvin, of Fairmont, passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 in Fairmont. Delores was born on Sept. 2, 1939 in Tobias to John and Christina (Yeck) Oliva.
Survivors include his son, Gary and Cheryl Roper of Fairmont; daughter, Tammy and Dick Kohler of Lincoln; brother-in-law, Delvin and Carolyn Roper of Grand Island; six grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at the Fairmont Community Church in Fairmont with Pastor Seungil You officiating. Private graveside services will take place at the Fairmont Public Cemetery in Fairmont. Public visitation will take place on Thursday from 1 – 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6 – 7 p.m. at Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva. Memorials may be made in care of the Fairmont Community Church. Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published by York News-Times from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2020.