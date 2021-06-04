Menu
Search by Name
Menu
York News-Times
York News-Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Diane Budler
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
Diane E. Budler, 67, of Kearney, died June 2, 2021 at the C.H.I. Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m., June 7, 2021 at the New Life Church with Pastor Roger Wendt officiating. Casual attire is requested by the family for those attending service. Visitation with the family present will be from 3 to 5 p.m., June 6, 2021 at the Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Diane was born Feb. 9, 1954 to Warren and Beverly (Reed) Dunham. She attended York Public Schools, graduating in 1972.
She was joined in marriage to Patrick Budler in York on April 5, 1974. Diane and Patrick renewed their vows in Montego Bay, Jamaica, Feb. 5, 2014. Born to this union were daughters, Dawn and Whitney.
They moved to Kearney in August 1981. She was on the team to set-up and open the first Walmart store in Kearney in 1984 and continued with the company until her retirement on, Feb. 10, 2012.
She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Diane didn't let the world change her smile but her smile certainly changed the world.
Diane is survived by her husband, Patrick Budler of Kearney; daughters, Dawn (John) Becker of Kearney and Whitney (Wes) Brisbin of Omaha; grandchildren, Zachary Warnken, Elizabeth Brisbin and Noah Brisbin; step-grandchildren, Meagan Becker and Jaiden (Cameron) Becker; step great-granddaughter, Skylar Tompkins; siblings, Dudley Dunham, Holly Kelly, Steve Dunham, Janet (Freddie) Collins, Jeff Dunham and Mark Dunham; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mary (Dave) Morgan, Jane (Bob) Patterson, Tom (Barb) Budler, Bill (Barb) Budler, Diana Budler, Jeff (Ann) Budler and Laurie (Phil) Anderson; her canoe family, the Tureks, Fellows and Johnsons; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and a multitude of friends!
Diane was preceded in death by her parents; father and mother-in-Law, Bernard and Patricia Budler and brother-in-law, Tony Budler; sister-in-law, Pearl Dunham and nephew, Jacob Budler.
Published by York News-Times from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
So sorry to hear this. I've known Diane and Pat for several years. Thoughts and prayers are with the family!!!
Ike Bartels
Friend
June 10, 2021
Prayers Pat!
Chris Quimby
Work
June 9, 2021
You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Shelby Davis Hardesty
June 5, 2021
My heart and prayers go out to your family in the loss of your wife; mother.
Sarah (Walker) Armbruster
June 4, 2021
Sorry for you loss, prayers for the family.
Russ & Kirkland
Friend
June 4, 2021
So sorry to hear about Diane. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all!
Wayne and betty ANdersen
Friend
June 3, 2021
So sorry to hear about Diane. We sure enjoyed all the friday night bowling at the Big Apple in Kearney years ago. Rest in Peace Diane.You will be missed.
David and Beverly Rosenthal
June 3, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear this. Prayers for the entire family!
Isaac Lind
June 3, 2021
My deepest condolences for the family. You can´t say enough good things about Diane. You will live on in your children and will surely be missed. Fly high Diane!
Keith Kirk
June 3, 2021
I am very sorry for you loss. My prayers are with you and your family. She was a wonderful person
Penny Davis
June 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results