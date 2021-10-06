Donald Mathiasen passed away peacefully on Aug. 21, 2021 surrounded by family, after a short stay at Alvarado Hospital in La Mesa, Calif.

Don is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Lois (Thompson) Mathiasen.

He is survived by his children, Brian (Cheryl) Mathiasen and Dawn (Al) Harvey; grandchildren, Scott, Kevin, Kelly and Jenna; two great-grandchildren; brother, Gale (Virginia) Mathiasen; sisters, LeAnne (Angelo) Lavagnino and Nyla Jones; many nephews and nieces and companion of 18 years, Patricia Smith.

Don was born on the R.F. Lord farm just north of McCool Jct. to Donald and Ruby Mathiasen. He was the eldest of their four children. In 1933, during the Depression, the family was forced to move to McCool. They remained in town for the next three years, returning to farming on the Graham farm in 1936. An employment opportunity for his father moved the family to York in 1937. They moved from York in 1944 to the G.W. Mathiasen farm south of McCool.

After graduating from McCool High School in 1949, Don spent a year working on the farm before enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1950. He married his high school sweetheart, Lois Thompson, in Yuma, Ariz. before residing in San Diego. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1953. He worked briefly for Helix Water District then was hired by Pacific Telephone & Telegraph Co. in 1954. That same year their son Brian was born. A year later, in 1955, their daughter Dawn completed the family. During his employment with the phone company Don was able to further his education. He attended San Diego State and graduated in 1962 with a BS in Physics. He also completed courses at the Regional Communications School at the University of Colorado Boulder in 1965.

Retirement came in 1986 after 32 years.

Don was an avid outdoorsman his entire life, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his horses, and traveling the country in his fifth wheel. He always looked forward to gatherings with family, which included his four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, and was excited to know that a third was on the way. Don touched a lot of lives and he will be missed by many.

A short graveside service will be held on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Singing Hills Memorial Park, followed by a reception at Don's home, 4347 Resmar Rd., La Mesa.



