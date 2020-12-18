Donna Lee McQuistan, age 86, of York, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 in York. She was born Nov. 5, 1934 in Walthill to Harvey Glenn and Bernice Olive (Crowell) Garwood. Donna was a member of the United Church of Pender and also attended the 1st United Methodist Church in York.
Private family memorial service. No viewing or visitation as it was Donna's wish to be cremated. Inurnment to follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Memory Support at York General Hearthstone. Her service will be live streamed on Metz Mortuary's Facebook page beginning at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.
Published by York News-Times from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2020.