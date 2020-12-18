Menu
Donna McQuistan
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave
York, NE
Donna Lee McQuistan, age 86, of York, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 in York. She was born Nov. 5, 1934 in Walthill to Harvey Glenn and Bernice Olive (Crowell) Garwood. Donna was a member of the United Church of Pender and also attended the 1st United Methodist Church in York.
Private family memorial service. No viewing or visitation as it was Donna's wish to be cremated. Inurnment to follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Memory Support at York General Hearthstone. Her service will be live streamed on Metz Mortuary's Facebook page beginning at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
Published by York News-Times from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our sympathy to the children of Donna. She was a lovely lady and you can feel blessed to have such a wonderful person as your mother. God be with her.
Peggy MCQuistan Young
December 10, 2020
Her memory will live on in my Grandma Garwood´s recipe book which was a gift from Betty many years ago. My condolences to the family. May she rest in the peace of Christ.
Julie Krogh
December 9, 2020
