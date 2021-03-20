Menu
Duane Elton Wilcox
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
Duane Elton Wilcox passed away on March 17, 2021 at the age of 81. Duane was born on Sept. 3, 1939 to William and Margaret Wilcox near Silver Creek. He was the youngest of three children.
Duane graduated from Stromsburg High School in 1957. After graduation he worked for Champion Home Builders in York and Sarasota, Fla. Upon returning to Nebraska he managed the Gresham COOP for many years.
Following that he purchased and ran the Bighorn Lounge with his family in Gresham. Duane then worked several years as a crop adjuster for Hartford Insurance in Grand Island until his retirement in 2004.
Duane enjoyed hunting, fishing, horse racing, and most of all spending time with his family.
Duane is survived by his son, Michael; daughter, Kathryn and granddaughter, Sophia. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Barbara, and brother Jerome.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date for family and friends.
Published by York News-Times from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2021.
Thanks for all of the memories of yourself and Jerome. The SHS class of '57 will miss you.
Gary Baker
March 27, 2021
So sorry to hear about Duane. He was a great guy.
James Tobey
March 23, 2021
Lavonne Engel, Dave, Peg, Lisa
March 21, 2021
So sorry to hear about your dad, Mike and Kathy. Thinking of you.
Randy and Susie
March 20, 2021
