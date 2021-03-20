Duane Elton Wilcox passed away on March 17, 2021 at the age of 81. Duane was born on Sept. 3, 1939 to William and Margaret Wilcox near Silver Creek. He was the youngest of three children.

Duane graduated from Stromsburg High School in 1957. After graduation he worked for Champion Home Builders in York and Sarasota, Fla. Upon returning to Nebraska he managed the Gresham COOP for many years.

Following that he purchased and ran the Bighorn Lounge with his family in Gresham. Duane then worked several years as a crop adjuster for Hartford Insurance in Grand Island until his retirement in 2004.

Duane enjoyed hunting, fishing, horse racing, and most of all spending time with his family.

Duane is survived by his son, Michael; daughter, Kathryn and granddaughter, Sophia. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Barbara, and brother Jerome.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date for family and friends.



Published by York News-Times from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2021.