Dulcie J. (Moore) Blackburn, born and raised in York, but a longtime resident of Utah, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. She was born on July 20, 1977 to Stanley and Diane (Lewis) Moore in York. She was a woman of strong faith who loved God with all of her being, and she was a very kindhearted person with a love for serving others. She would go out of her way to make someone smile. Dulcie displayed great bravery and immense strength in her battle with cancer from beginning to end, and her story is an inspiration to many.

She is survived by her loving husband, David Blackburn of Utah; her two beautiful children, James Blackburn and Chloe Blackburn of Utah; her sister, Stephanie (David Meyer) Schall of York; nieces, Kasey Schall and Shane Schall of York and Megan Schall of Lincoln; sisters-in-law, Diana Blackburn of Washington and Amy Blackburn of California and countless other family members and friends who were lucky enough to experience her warmth and kindness. She was preceded in death by her father, Stanley Moore; her mother, Diane Moore (who also battled cancer); her cousins, Melissa and Katie Allbee of York and her mother-in-law, Sharon Blackburn of Utah.

Dulcie was buried in Utah on Saturday, June 5. However, a celebration of the life of Dulcie J. Blackburn will be held on July 11, 2021 at the local 4-H building at the York fairgrounds beginning at 12 p.m. A meal will be provided. Come celebrate the life of Dulcie with her family and friends.



