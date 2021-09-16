Eldon Eugene James was born in Oakdale on Oct. 11, 1934 to Maude and Claude James. He grew up in Madison and he had three brothers and five sisters.
He died on Sept. 13, 2021 of West Nile virus, at the age of 86.
He served as a Sergeant in the Marine Corp and was a veteran of the Korean War.
He met the love of his life Patty Hotchkiss on Jan. 9, 1956 and they were united in marriage and were together almost 66 years. Pat was the light in his life, and Eldon was the light in hers. They began their life in York and it is there where they raised their four children, Robert (infant deceased), David James (Janet Heuer) of Columbia, S.C., Debra Heller (Tom) of Ankeny, Iowa and Darcy (Dan) of Clarks. He had four grandchildren, Jessica Zamago (Rolando), Colton Heller, Sara Pleasant and Ellie Pleasant. He had two great-grandchildren, Lilly and Mia Zamago. He is survived by his children, grandchildren and one brother, Leland, from McAlester Okla.
He owned his own Heating and A/C business, J & R Heating in York for over 37 years and was a respected and successful member of the community. He was involved with many projects in the community and he and Pat enjoyed volunteering their time with the Special Olympics.
He and his wife Pat built a lake home at Morningstar Lake in Clarks. There they enjoyed almost 50 years of memories where they built a paradise to share with family and friends.
They moved from York to Elkhorn in 2002 which allowed them to be closer to family. In his later years Eldon enjoyed his time with Pat and their family at their timeshare in Hilton Head, S.C. Eldon loved tinkering in his garage, listening to music, and spending time on his patio with his neighbors. He loved being a Marine Corp veteran and struck up a conversation with any veteran he met. He served his country and was proud to do so. His greatest joy was his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and grand dog Louie. Eldon would light up any room with his quest for fun and he was a great storyteller. Eldon was loved and he will be missed by many.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 20 at the Pacific Street Chapel from 5 – 7 p.m. Services will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 9 a.m. at the Pacific Street Chapel. Interment will take place in the Omaha National Cemetery at 11 a.m. with full Military Honors.
The Services on Tuesday will be livestreamed. At 9 a.m. go to: https://heartstreaming.net/eldon-eugene-james.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Published by York News-Times from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2021.