Erland R. Thieszen, age 76, of Henderson, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at home in Henderson. He was born Aug. 17, 1944 in rural Henderson to Aaron E. and Helen (Epp) Thieszen. Erland worked as a farmer, an electrician, and was a current employee of Metz Mortuary in Henderson. He also served his country as a member of the Marine Corp Reserves.
April 7, 1967, Erland was united in marriage to Glenda Epp in Henderson. She died on March 4, 1986. He was also united in marriage to Ruth Ann Funk on Nov. 26, 1994 in Hillsboro, Kan. She died Aug. 4, 2007. Erland was an active member of Living Hope Church in Henderson, where he served on the care team. He enjoyed woodworking, especially making toys and canes.
He is survived by his son, Micah (Angie) Thieszen of Millersburg, Ind.; daughters, Judi (Jerry) Kroeker of Viborg, S.D., Kristi Thieszen of Seattle, Wash., Sara (Gilbert) Collins of Princeton, N.J. and Rachel (Charlie) Pahl of Topeka, Kan. His step-children include: Tim (Malia) Peters of Monrovia, Calif., Rhonda (Rick) Brown of Newton, Kan. and Angie (Matt) Penner of Wichita, Kan.
He is also survived by 11 grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; brothers, Lelan (Marlene) Thieszen of Henderson, Dean (Barb) Thieszen of Aurora, Jim (Carol) Thieszen of Lincoln and Glendon (Rita) Thieszen of Summerset, S.D.; sisters, Nina Smith of Grand Island and Lela (Cal) Regier of Henderson. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; both wives; his sister and brother-in-law, Marcella and Wilbur Martens, and brother-in-law, Lyle Smith.
Graveside services are scheduled for 1:15 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at the Bethesda Mennonite Cemetery, north of Henderson. Memorial services will follow at 2 p.m., Saturday at Living Hope Church, Henderson, with the Reverend Luke Haidle officiating.
Erland's service will be webcast live on Living Hope Church's Facebook page.
Visitation is scheduled for 1 – 9 p.m., Friday and 9 a.m., - 12 noon Saturday at the mortuary in Henderson.
COVID-19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with limited spaced seating and masks encouraged. Memorials may be directed to the Living Hope Missions Fund and Swan Lake Christian Camp.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in Henderson is handling arrangements.
Published by York News-Times from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2020.