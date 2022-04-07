Etna Colleen Heater was born June 13, 1943, to Ralph and Winifred McClaine and passed away Monday April 4, 2022 in Lincoln. Etna was born in San Francisco, Calif. sharing the family with one brother and three other sisters.

Shortly the family moved to Nowala, Okla. where Etna grew up in and graduated from High School in 1962. Etna went to college in Stillwater, Okla. and earned her degree in cosmetology hair styling in 1964.

Etna worked in a small boutique shop when she met a tall young Navy man, Robert Heater. On Jan. 3, 1964, Etna was united in marriage to Robert and with Robert being in the Navy they were moved to Key West, Fla. on the base. Later that year on Sept. 2, 1964, their son Chris was born with daughter Tina on July 2, 1965.

In 1974 Robert, Etna and family moved to Beaver Crossing and lived there for 35 years raising their children and grandchildren. In 2007 Robert and Etna moved to Lincoln where they shared the rest of their lives.

Etna's life was her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She loved spending time cooking, fishing and working on their street rods and racing. She was proud of her grand kids and great-grand kids.

Survivors include, son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Karen Heater of Beaver Crossing; daughter and son- in-law, Tina and Scott Troutman of York; grandchildren, Nikki and Kyle Dumpert, Chad and Emily Heater, Joseph and Kylee Troutman and Melanie and Jeff Cushing; great-grandchildren include, Lynly Leif, Eli Dumpert, Riley Heater, Keagan Heater, Graycee Troutman and Bentley Troutman.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Robert on Aug. 24, 2016.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Beaver Crossing United Methodist Church with Pastor Jenice Epp officiating. No visitation.



Published by York News-Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2022.