Evelyn Mae Luethke, of York, formerly of Fairmont, passed away on June 25, 2021 in Lincoln at the age of 96. Evelyn was born on May 31, 1925 in Geneva to Clyde Ray and Mabel Leona (Crouch) Churchill. A Memorial Service for Evelyn will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Fairmont Community Church. A private Graveside Service will be held in the Geneva Public Cemetery prior to the Memorial Service. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society
or the American Diabetes Association.
Evelyn was baptized and confirmed in the Methodist Church in Geneva in 1936. Evelyn married Dennis Albro on April 26, 1942, and two children were born to this union: Sharon and Pam. Dennis passed away in 1955. She then met Walter Luethke and they were married on Aug. 22, 1956. They made their home on a farm north of Grafton on the Blue River. During the school years for the girls, Evelyn enjoyed teaching Sunday School, 4-H, sewing, cooking and Brownie Scouts. After the girls were married, she enjoyed having and babysitting the grands. She made each grandchild a quilt and afghan, later sewing prom dresses and bridesmaid dresses for them. She enjoyed having friends over for meals and card games, and you missed a great time if you missed one of Evelyn's catfish dinners. After Walter retired from farming, they enjoyed traveling with friends across the states and decided to move to Arizona in 1992. Walter passed away in 2005 and Evelyn remained in Arizona until 2014 when she decided to move to York to be closer to family as she continued to live on her own. She liked to be independent, enjoyed canning, and especially loved watching all the great and great-great-grandchildren while they came to visit.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Dennis Albro and Walter Luethke; brothers, Gerald Churchill and Everett Churchill; sisters, Doris Waltemade, Eleanor Starr and Lila Benoit; daughter, Pam Karr Niemeyer; granddaughter, Michelle Ronne and grandson, Scott Green.
Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Sharon Mongan and husband Eugene Anderson of Fountain Hills, Ariz.; grandchildren, Kristi and Kelly Bukaske of York, Ross Ronne of York, Vonda and David Tubbs of Marquette, Nebraska, Mike and Diane Karr of Blue Hill, Nebraska, Nicole and Jim Dietz of Grand Island, Dan and Mandy Karr of Aurora; 15 great-grandchildren, three step great- grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, four step great-great-grandchildren; sister, Vivian Volkmer of Geneva and nieces and nephews.
Published by York News-Times from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2021.