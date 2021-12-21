F. (Florice) Jeanne Ratzlaff was born Aug. 17, 1924 in Stevensville, Mont. She was the first of two children born to Clive Roark, General Mechanic and Marjorie Pearl (Lea) Roark, Librarian. She passed away Dec.17, 2021 aged 97 years, 4 months.
While attending Montana University in Missoula, Mont., she met CPS Smokejumper Leon Ratzlaff at a church group meeting. They were married in Stevensville, Mont. on Sept. 30, 1945 following Leon's discharge from CPS, and moved to Nebraska. Jeanne completed her Bachelor of Education degree, and later her Masters degree. She started her career at Henderson Community School in 1955 teaching 5th grade, then went on to teach High School Business Education until she retired in 1986.
Jeanne and Leon loved to travel, especially to see her parents in Montana (and do some fly-fishing). After Leon passed away, she continued to travel when she could with her children and grandchildren and, once a year, she would meet her brother in Montana to fish and visit the places they knew as children.
In May 2021, she moved into the Sutton Community Home, and in June, she transferred to Legacy Square in Henderson where she resided until she passed.
She is survived by her son, Terry and wife Loretta of Auburn and daughter, Candice and husband Royce Friesen of Andover, Kan.; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon; son, Bryan; brother, Clyde Roark; parents and parents-in-law; seven sisters-in-law; five brothers-in-law and four nephews.
She will be remembered as a kind soul and a caring, loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, GG and friend.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at the Living Hope Church in Henderson. Interment will follow in the Bethesda Cemetery following services. Visitation will be from 1-9 p.m. Wednesday with her family greeting friends later that same night from 7 - 9 p.m. at the mortuary in Henderson. Memorials may be directed to her family for later designation. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]
Metz Mortuary in Henderson is handling arrangements.
Published by York News-Times from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2021.