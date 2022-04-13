Francis "Butch" M. Bowman, age 67 of York, died, Monday, April 11, 2022 at York. He was born March 21, 1955 to Forrest and Wilmadean (Landis) Bowman, the fifth of six children in York. On Aug. 7, 1975, he was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart Barbara Rich in York.
Butch was a York County farmer and was a past member of the Nebraska Sorghum Board. He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York. Butch was a past member of the Benedict and Cross County School Boards. He loved farming and enjoyed driving semi. He enjoyed movies, fishing, and loved making his famous monster cookies. Most of all, Butch loved his wife, kids, and grandchildren and spending time with them.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara of York; son, Andy and wife Caroline Bowman and their children Emarie, Rowan, Tragen, Kreiger and Barrett of York; son, Nate and his wife Amy Bowman and their children Beckham, Mabel and Brooks of York and daughter, Katie and husband David Rystrom and their children Oliver, Ila and Lena of Stromsburg.
He is also survived by his brother, Bob (Judy) Bowman of Bradshaw; brothers-in-law, Ken Friesen of Henderson and Don (Dee) Quiring of York; sister-in-law, Doris Bowman of York; mother-in-law, Jean Rich of York and many nieces, nephews and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Larry and three sisters: Linda, Peggy, and Sherrie and his father-in-law, Dean Rich.
Memorial services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Friday, April 15, 2022 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York with the Reverends Mike Neidow and Ben Kaiser officiating. Inurnment will follow in Plainfield Cemetery, west of Bradshaw. It was Butch's wish to be cremated, no viewing, but his family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday at the mortuary. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left for his family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
Published by York News-Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2022.