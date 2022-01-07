Galen R. Maresh, 62, of York passed away on January 3, 2022, in Grand Island.
He was born on November 12, 1959, in Ord to Wilma (Sedlacek) and Eldon Maresh.
One of six children, Galen grew up on the family farm in Valley County, graduating from Ord High School in 1978. His education continued at UNL, graduating in 1982 with degrees in ag education and finance. While at UNL he was a member of the Ag Men fraternity, making life-long friendships while there.
Galen met his future wife, Lee Ann Florea, while working at Farm Credit in Kearney. The two were married on June 8, 1985 in Aurora.
Galen and Lee Ann lived in numerous Nebraska communities where Galen worked in agricultural lending and was active in rural economic development. He took great pride in his relationships with farmers and ranchers and loved visiting them on their own ground.
Galen was passionate about his faith and was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church at the time of death. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and for many years had taught CCD.
Galen is survived by his wife, Lee Ann, of York; and their three children, Justin (Nikki) of Palmdale, Calif., Allison (Kelly) of Santa Fe, N.M. and Alex, also of Santa Fe, N.M. Galen is also survived by his siblings, Linda Maresh of Ord, Judy Svatora of Lincoln, Karen (Gary) O'Neill of Grand Island, Gary (Lisa) Maresh of Central City and Fr. Mark Maresh of Loup City; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John and Valerie Florea of Lenexa, Kan.; a brother-in-law, Mike Florea, of Oregon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Galen was preceded in death by his father, Eldon; his mother, Wilma; infant brother, Duane and Lee Ann's parents, Ronald and Leslie Florea.
Services are to be determined and will be held at a later date in Ord. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society
. Condolences may be sent to Lee Ann Maresh 1104 East 12th Street, York, Nebraska 68467.
