George Lynn Richardson, D.V.M., 69, of Encinitas, Calif., died at his home on Sunday, December 26, 2021 after battling cancer for the past year and a half.
Lynn grew up on the farm his great-great grandfather homesteaded in the 1870s near Benedict and was active in 4-H, band and all sports at Benedict High School. He played basketball and ran track at Platte College. He received a B.S. degree from Florida State and then both a Master's and D.V.M. degree from the University of Florida. After internship and residency at University of California – Davis, Lynn started his practice on the backside of Hollywood Park and Santa Anita race track, as a Thoroughbred Surgeon. Lynn moved to San Diego in 1986 and started his own practice in Ranch Santa Fe at the Helen Woodward Equine Hospital and practiced there until his passing over 35 years later. He also was a consultant for the San Diego Zoo and also their Wild Animal Park. His work there included helping with the delivery via C section of a gorilla, setting and casting a Rhinoceros broken leg and many other amazing exotic animal procedures. The past few years he helped out at the Creekside Veterinary Service in Fallbrook, Calif.
Lynn lived very close to the Pacific Ocean and was up before dawn surfing almost every day at Turtles and other Encinitas area surf breaks before his horse doctor duties. He developed very close friendships with many surfing buddies that were regulars at the beaches and they became his California family that spent a great deal of time the past couple of years providing care to Lynn.
Lynn is preceded in death by his wife, Syndi; his son, George Manning and his father, George. Lynn is survived by his mother, Imo Richardson (age 99 ¾) in York; daughter, Etta and granddaughter Syndi in Seattle; sons, Lucas in Jackson Hole, Wyo. and Scott in Houston and brothers, Lee and Joel in Omaha.
A celebration of life for Lynn will be planned for a later day. El Camino Memorial in Encinitas, Calif. is in charge of arrangements. www.dignitymemorial.com.
