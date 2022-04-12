George Arthur Turgeon Sr., passed away on Jan. 21, 2022 at the age of 77, in Phoenix, Ariz., where he was residing with his best friend and sister, Carrie Smith. George was surrounded by family and their love on the day of his passing.

As a child, George resided with his family in multiple locations, such as California and Iowa. He grew up in Azuza, Calif., Reno, Nev. and Sioux City, Iowa, and graduated high school from Bishop Heelan High School in 1964. George was highly skilled and worked as a card dealer, heavy equipment operator, trucker, welder, auctioneer, woodworker, manufacturer, restaurant owner, plumber and many other skills. Above all he was a business owner and could master any skill he put his mind to.

Perhaps these frequent moves as a child led to his lifelong passion for travel. George was often known to talk to his children and friends one day and then show up on their doorstep a few days later. His vehicle was a library of haphazardly folded maps. Each of his unexpected visits is a cherished memory.

George was known to spin a good tale, and he never let the truth get in the way of a good story. His stories provided such detail, humor, and anticipation, that it left the listener overlooking the fact that perhaps half of what he was saying was, in one of George's favorite terms, potential "BS". (Not his exact wording) but close. Albeit, his friends and family choose to believe those stories and hold them close.

George enjoyed fishing, visiting with friends and family, watching old western movies, and finding the best deal in the grocery store. Legend has it he would spend hours looking for the best deals and was not afraid to go to multiple stores searching for his desired item.

George was never afraid to push the limits of clothing fashion as long as that fashion, including western wear, with a button-down shirt, usually with too many snaps undone, a cowboy hat, or an ugly OU ball cap. He was not a fan of the Sooners; he just liked to get a reaction from die-hard Husker fans.

George is remembered by his children as a great cook; some of their favorite dishes were his homemade chicken noodle soup and his famous tomato sandwiches, while one of his worst dishes had to do with pan-fried spam. He was also a great dancer and loved to find himself on the dance floor. He was also a lover of country music, and his kids have fond memories of him belting out the lyrics of any Johnny Cash song.

George was a true believer in love; his passion for his children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and nephews was apparent. Whether he was known as Dad, Grandpa or Uncle, he was always a joy. George is survived by his children, Michelle Rapp, Terry Norton, Darci Brown (Doug), Jeff Turgeon (Kayla), Paul Turgeon (Jamie), Victoria Stassines (Ryan) and Tj Turgeon (Beth), as well as his former spouse Elaine Turgeon. His children would like you to know that George was always there to support them in any way he could. He was very giving of his talents to his kids. Some of his most incredible memories were with Victoria and her family and being present in their daily lives. He enjoyed his time back in Nebraska during the summer months. His presence on their front porch reading a book or watching the traffic role by will be greatly missed.

George has numerous grandchildren he cared for dearly, Gaven, Layton, Treven, Jordyn, Elena and Tanden. Furthermore, George is survived by his dear sister, Carrie Smith and brother-in-law Don Smith, who is truly a saint among us to have been George's friend for so many years. George was close with his nephews, Kenny, Danny, David and niece Dawn. In the last few years, George would often spend time fishing with David and Don and he truly enjoyed those moments.

George will be honored with a celebration of life at the Mason Lodge in Geneva on April 22 at 2 p.m. His children ask that you attend and help them celebrate their Dad.



Published by York News-Times from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2022.