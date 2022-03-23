Gerald Alan Wiemer, age 68 of York, died Friday, March 18, 2022 at his daughter's home in Portland, Ore. He was born Aug. 15, 1953 in York to Ralph and Bernice (Hoffman) Wiemer. On Dec. 6, 1974 he was married to Judy Wiemer in York. Jerry was a longtime member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York, loved sitting on the porch watching the neighborhood squirrels, laughing with his friends, spending his weekends at the cabin, watching football and golf, spending time with his boys, traveling with his daughter, backroad cruising and Busch Light. He loved his cat, worked harder than anyone and always put his family first.
He is survived by his children, Michael Wiemer of Geneva, Jeremiah Wiemer of York, Amanda (Dustin) Sauer of Portland, Ore. and Nicholas (Laura) Wiemer of Utica. His grandchildren include, Hadley Wiemer, Teagan Cool, Skylar Cool, Avery Wiemer, Lynn Jurgensmeier, Madilynn Wiemer, Kallyn Wiemer and Grant Hinze. Also surviving is his sister-in-law, Sue Stuhr; his mother-in-law, Lois Wiemer both of York and his sister-in-law, Becky Wiemer of Colorado and his cat Zebon.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Judy; his daughter, Angela; his sister, Elsie Ramsey (Donald Sr.); his brothers, Bill (Janice), Gary, Bob (Sharon), Randy and daughter-in-law, Chantelle Wiemer
Memorial services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at the Metz Chapel in York with the Reverend Mike Neidow officiating. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to his family for later designation. Jerry will be cremated so there will be no viewing or visitation. Online condolences may be sent to his family at www.metzmortuary.com
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
Published by York News-Times from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2022.