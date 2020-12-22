Glen Dale Neujahr of Utica, was born on March 19, 1930 to Herman F. and Mabel M. (Tonniges) Neujahr in rural Ulysses. He attended grade school at St. Paul Lutheran School in rural Gresham. He served as Private First Class in the Army National Guard from Dec. 5, 1950 to July 29, 1953 and was proud to serve his country.

On June 22, 1952, Glen was united in marriage to Verna Mae Radford at St. John Lutheran Church in Seward. To this union, four children were born: Rod, Donna, Diane and Kevin.

He was a farmer and also worked various seasonal jobs at implement dealerships, Hughes Brothers and D & L Manufacturing.

In his free time he enjoyed camping with family and friends and reminiscing about the old days. He loved adding to his toy tractor collection. He treasured his father's 1944 Farmall H that his sons restored and was so proud of the trophies that he won at tractor shows.

He was especially proud of being a dad and grandpa and enjoyed attending family activities and events.

He was always tinkering with something and woodworking became one of his passions after retirement. He was a man who lived his life putting a major emphasis on the 3 "F"s: Faith, Family and Friends.

Glen's last days were spent at home surrounded by family. He passed away on Dec. 21, 2020 at the age of 90.

He is survived by his wife, Verna Mae Neujahr of Utica; children, Donna (Jim) Atwood of Grand Island, Diane (Dave) Dey of Gresham and Kevin (Diane) Neujahr of Waverly; grandchildren, Jarrod (Amanda) Neujahr, Brayden, Colton, Logan and Jordan (Jen) Neujahr, Sydney, Gavyn and Jessica Neujahr (fiancé, Andrew Berney), Aliyah, Peighton, Hailey and Brandon (Tracy) Atwood, Peyton, Paxton, Preston and Brett (Elise) Atwood, Donovyn, Nikola and Kendra (Patrick) Allibone, Eli, Olivia and Jenna Dey, Christa (Brandon) Arp, Jaxon, Taytum and Jacob (Katie) Neujahr, Ellie and Allison Neujahr, Natalie Neujahr (special friend, Kevin McCulley); brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws, Weldon (Trudy) Radford, LeRoy (Pam) Radford, Bill (Evelyn) Reynolds, Dale Anderson, Marty Jacobs, Donna Radford, Marion Radford.

Glen was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Mabel Neujahr; son, Rod Neujahr; five brother-in-laws; five sister-in-laws.



Published by York News-Times from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2020.