Glen Ray Quiring, age 61, passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Henderson. He was born on March 2, 1960, to Aaron B. and Esther (Thieszen) Quiring in Henderson.
His first four years were spent on a farm northeast of Henderson, then a move was made by the family to York when the family purchased a florist and greenhouse business. After eight years, the family sold the business and moved to Henderson. Glen's early education began in York and then finished with graduation from Henderson High School. In the summer of 1977, the family was asked to help at a Bible Camp west of Juneau, Alaska. Along with his parents and two sisters, he also went to help with numerous jobs and activities. After the family returned home, Glen attended one year at Grace University of Omaha. In the summer of 1979, the family was again asked to help at the Bible Camp at Juneau, Alaska for the summer, and then moved to Juneau, Douglas area to help with church and mission related work, besides earning their living in various jobs by the family. After the marriage of his youngest sister, Glen moved with his parents to the beautiful Willamette Valley of Oregon, and he worked with his Dad in landscaping and yardwork while his Mom worked at a floral and greenhouse business. After eight years, they moved back to Henderson, when his parents retired. Glen then worked at Dell's Café for six years until it closed and at many yard jobs for other people.
He enjoyed helping others and visiting with people, and loved greeting strangers, visiting with them, getting to know them, where they were from, what their occupation was, and anything else of interest and making them feel welcome to the area. The Flower Shop, Alaska Camp and Dell's Café were the ideal places for this. Glen loved photography, art, flowers, creative hobbies and collecting. He enjoyed working on many projects with his Dad through the years in Nebraska, Alaska and Oregon and missed him terribly when he passed away at only 69 years of age. Glen then became his mother's helper. Stray cats seemed to gravitate to his loving care, and he raised a 2" baby cotton tail bunny rabbit that lived eight or nine years as his companion.
Glen is survived by his mother, three sisters, many nieces and nephews, cousins, and several aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his father, brother, grandparents, aunts, uncles and several cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at Metz Chapel in York with the Reverend Chelsea Vaught officiating. Interment will follow at Mennonite Buller Cemetery in Henderson. Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m., Friday at the mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to the Bethesda Mennonite Church Benevolent Fund and Henderson Heritage Park. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.
The family wishes to thank the many family members and friends that have upheld them in prayer through this difficult year and now.
Published by York News-Times from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2021.