Funeral services for Glen Quiring of Henderson will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at Metz Chapel in York with the Reverend Chelsea Vaught officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Saturday. Interment will follow at Mennonite Buller Cemetery in Henderson. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Saturday. Memorials may be directed to the Bethesda Mennonite Church Benevolent Fund and Henderson Heritage Park or the family. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.
Published by York News-Times from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2021.